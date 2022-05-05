With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Already in theaters, Sam Raimi makes his return to superhero movies official. During an interview regarding this film, the director was asked about the inclusion of the iconic and infamous dance scene in Spider man 3. Thus, the filmmaker has finally clarified a huge doubt that fans have always had.

For those who don’t remember, during spider man 3, Peter is possessed by the Venom symbiote. In this way, the beloved character became a lout. One of the ways to convey this change was with a dance sequence. In this scene, Tobey Maguire is in charge of polishing the New York track. In a chat with Fandom, Raimi finally revealed why this scene was included. This is what he mentioned:

“Well, we wanted it to be fun, actually. It was Peter Parker’s version, this nerd, of what it must be like to be his evil self. But he is so whipped. He is so out of his mind that that is his opinion. And that was not well received by the audience. But that’s what we were trying to do. So I’m not surprised that people… I’m glad people find it funny! We wanted it to be fun.”

Although this scene was hated by many fans at the time, over time, this has become one of the most adored memes on the internet, and the public now fondly remembers this dance sequence. Although many want Raimi to handle a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire in the lead role, at the moment it is unknown if the director will continue working with Marvel after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In Related Topics, Sam Raimi explains some facts about his Spider-Man trilogy. Similarly, the first details of the next Spider-Man movie in the MCU are confirmed.

Editor’s note:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It’s a fantastic movie, and Sam Raimi did a great job directing it. I would like the filmmaker to continue working with Marvel in the future.

Via: fandom