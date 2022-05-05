The interest rate cut took public revenue and led to a financial decline in the French club.

Coronavirus pandemic collapsed the audience revenue of the French football club Paris Saint-Germain. At the same time as wage costs rose by a fifth, PSG’s 2020-21 period became an economic downturn.

PSG made a loss of € 224.3 million in the previous year, according to DNCG, which examines the economy of French football. Losses increased by 80 percent from the previous period.

Season During 2020–21, matches were played without an audience. It reduced PSG’s audience revenue from EUR 36.05 million to less than EUR 1 million.

At the same time, the salary increased by 21% to EUR 503 million. According to DNCG, PSG pays as much as 14 French leagues combined.

PSG acquired an Argentine superstar Lionel Messin only last summer, so his salary costs are not included in the calculation.

PSG received more than 200 million euros in TV revenue.