Samahara Lobatón She is a young influencer who has not only ventured into her social networks with advertising content for the beauty brands she advertises, but also with her maternity advice, such as the ones she applies with her little girl, according to what she shows herself.

This January 4, he shared the sleep routine that his first-born daughter has and told the most important reasons why he complies with it, after several of his followers asked him for these tips. “You ask me how I managed to get Xianna to sleep early and, basically, it’s because she has routines from waking up to sleeping, and I’ve been doing it since Xianna was a newborn. She is one year and three months old. For her it is completely normal to go to sleep at 7.30 and wake up at 730 or 8 in the morning, ”she explained.

On the other hand, the model Samahara Lobatón confessed that a great support was reading a virtual book by a sleep coach that guided her on the path of her minor’s sleep habits. Not only that, but he also explained the importance of each nap in babies.

Melissa Klug rules out estrangement with Samahara Lobatón

Entrepreneur Melissa Klug spoke about her children in an interview for a medium. In this conversation, she explained that she has no problem with her daughter Samahara Lobatón, after much speculation was made after her return with the father of her youngest daughter.

However, she did not deny that her son-in-law is not so close to her: “As parents one advises. Each child makes their own decisions, which we may not like, but I will always be there for my children, even if they are wrong ”.

Samahara Lobatón explains why he had Christmas dinner prepared

The influencer Samahara Lobatón appeared on the program En boca de todos in the company of her partner to tell details of her first family dinner in the company of her daughter.

In the conversation, the model was consulted about the Christmas dinner that she had prepared. “I have had dinner made, definitely. Ivana now has her baby who is two months old; she is small and has to breastfeed him all day, but now Xianna is one year old and runs up and down, goes into the kitchen, “he explained.