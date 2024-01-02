Nothing separates them. Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres confirmed that their relationship is still standing, despite the fact that in 2023 they were involved in various ampays and scandals. The couple spent the New Year in one of the salsa singer's shows, appearing more in love than ever. What did Melissa Klug's daughter say about her partner? She knows all the details in the following note.

What did Samahara Lobatón say about Bryan Torres?

Samaha Lobatón and Brian Torres They spent December 31 in IcaWell, the best friend of Jefferson Farfan He had to perform a concert in this province.

The Barrio Fino orchestra, led by Bryan Torres, had shows scheduled in Pisco and Chincha. The performer published a photo on Instagram showing that his girlfriend had decided to accompany him to his shows. “Renewing contract with my love”, the salsero wrote in his Instagram stories.

This was also demonstrated through the Instarándula portal, which published a video in which the daughter of Melissa Klug appeared on the side of the stage where Bryan was performing.

“This year was crazy… I laughed, I screamed, I cried, I danced, I sang and I fell in love! Today I close cycles and begin a new one with 365 days full of opportunities,” Torres wrote on his social networks.

Instantly, Samahara responded to her boyfriend's post, making him notice how happy she was to start a new year with her partner: “I love you, my king, for a happy 2024.”

How was the remodeling that Samahara Lobatón carried out in Bryan Torres' house?

According to the information released by the program Magaly Medinathe company that carried out the work in Bryan Torres' apartment would have carried out renovations for a cost ranging between 10,000 and 12,000 soles, just to adapt the kitchen and living room according to the tastes of Samahara Lobatón, who also lives in the Department.

What did Rodrigo González say about Samahara Lobatón?

“Samahara has been admitted to a local clinic, Bryan Torres is there. What could she have gone through and why has he gone to help her?, shortly, on your screen,” said Rodrigo González. Samahara Lobatón denied being pregnant to Magaly Medina, causing doubt in the show hosts, who did not hesitate to question her.

“He has denied it, but do you believe anything that could come out of his mouth? It is a personal decision to confess it, but every time I have told you that someone has been pregnant, they have been, I am not going to risk saying something like that if I do not have a very close source, I tell what I know, but the only ones Authorized to release data are the protagonists,” Rodrigo González told Gigi Mitre.