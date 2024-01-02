Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/01/2024 – 21:12

The Civil Police of Votuporanga, around 527 km from the capital, is investigating the death of three people from the same family who had been missing since the 28th, when they were traveling from Olímpia to São José do Rio Preto, in the northwest region of the State.

According to the Secretary of Public Security, the car containing the 35-year-old man, the 32-year-old woman, and the couple's 15-year-old daughter, was found on Monday afternoon, the 1st, on a dirt road. from the Adriano Pedro Assi highway, in the rural area of ​​Votuporanga.

Still according to the folder, the man's body was 15 meters from the vehicle and had gunshot wounds. The bodies of the woman and the teenager were inside the car and also had gunshot marks.

Forensics were at the scene and identified several intact ammunition and fired cartridges nearby. The Civil Police registered the case as a homicide.