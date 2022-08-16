Samahara Lobaton He appeared on the set of “In everyone’s mouth” on Monday, August 15 and took the opportunity to respond to criticism for allegedly wearing and promoting sneakers in Instagram. Melissa Klug’s daughter confessed that many of her pairs of shoes are indeed not original; however, she assured that she has the economic resources to acquire them if she so desires.

Samahara Lobatón confesses that she wears sneakers

In a conversation with Tula Rodríguez and Ricardo Rondón, the influencer clarified that she has never promoted the purchase of products falsely mentioning that they are authentic, so she would not be carrying out misleading advertising.

“I never, in any of my publications, say that the shoes are original or that they are replica A1. This is a Peruvian enterprise and they have the right to sell the product they want. They pay me, because I inform you, now that you want to emerge in this medium of advertising, of influencers, that brands pay you to advertise their products, so that’s what I did, “he declared.

Samahara claims to have money for original sneakers

Samahara Lobatón also stressed that in October 2021 she organized an ostentatious party for her youngest daughter’s birthday. In this sense, she pointed out that she also has original sneakers on her property, since she does not lack money to get them.

“After all, they pay me to advertise and I am fulfilling my contract… I wear original shoes and you can see it on my Instagram, I buy collection shoes for my one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. I also buy collection shoes. What’s more, I threw a party of 40 thousand soles for my daughter, why couldn’t she buy me original shoes? “, Were the words of the daughter of Melissa Klug and Abel Lobaton.