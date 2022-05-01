The first big screen adaptation of spider-man it came thanks to the filmmaker sam raimi and had Tobey Maguire as protagonist. Although the Sony and Marvel superhero has had three versions played by different actors, they all had the same characteristic charisma of Peter Parker.

This in particular made the millions of ‘Crawler’ fans wish they could see more sequels from the arachnid universe.

After the premiere of “Spider-Man: no way home”, in which we could see the crossover between these three versions of Spideys played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, increased the rumors about a possible fourth installment of the original trilogy of sam raimiand to the surprise of many, the director revealed that he had already written the story and even had the main villain.

Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 4” didn’t make it to the big screens because Sony decided to bet on a reboot. Photo: Marvel

YOU CAN SEE: “Heartstopper”: author Alice Oseman’s surprising cameo in the final episode

Why was “Spider-Man 4” not recorded?

The truth is that the third installment of the trilogy of sam raimi did not receive the expected reception; however, this only encouraged the filmmaker to create the script for the fourth installment so that it would be released in 2011.

However, Sony decided not to continue with the project and opted for a new reboot thus bringing “The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield reprized his role as Peter Parker for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Photo: Composition LR/Sony

Who was going to be the villain in “Spider-Man 4″?

During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Sam Raimi revealed the following: “I missed Kraven the Hunter. We were going to turn that character into the next Spider-Man.; he always wanted to see Kraven fight Spider-Man on the big screen. I thought he would be really unique. He is the best hunter and Spider-Man is like the most agile trickster in the skies.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play “Kraven the Hunter.” Photo: Composition/Marvel.

Notably Kraven the Hunter will have his own solo movie starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and is scheduled for release on January 14, 2023.