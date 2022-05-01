If you have been following the news, especially many tweet, they will know that the billionaire Elon Musk offered $44 billion to buy Twitterand the board of directors behind this social network plans to accept their offer.

In view of that the also owner of Tesla has begun to share the plans it has for this platform and some of them worry both the media and the affiliates themselves.

According to a report, at a meeting of Musk with those who contribute part of the money to buy Twittermade some comments that this network is behind Facebook Y pinterest in terms of profits raised.

So he gave ideas how to earn more money. Among them are to monetize messages ‘that contain important information or that are viral’. So far this does not sound so far-fetched if the authors receive their own income.

What sounds more controversial about monetizing tweet from Elon Musk is charging sites a fee for quoting or embedding messages from verified accounts.

Let’s say a tweet It comes from the President of the United States, Joe Biden (@JoeBiden), or the Pope Francisco (@Pontifex_es). The news media would not be able to add their messages directly from Twitter without paying to do it. Doesn’t sound like a convincing thing.

The tweets would be ‘very valuable’ to Elon Musk

It is very likely that most sites simply resort to screenshots or quote the information in written form from the tweet without embedding them, which would defeat the plans of Elon Musk.

At least when it comes to new posts, because there are sites that are several years old that have thousands of them on their pages. Another of the plans Musk is to have moderation policies that are ‘as free as possible’ in this social network.

He also does not want to handle advertising on this platform and that it should not depend on the money obtained in this way to survive. That is something that he commented before in some tweet which he later deleted.

What he does want is that those who pay for the service of Twitter Blue, which went live last summer, should have the immediate authentication flag. As you can see, he has several ideas, some good and others not so good.

