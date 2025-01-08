The airline Ryanair has sued this Wednesday a problematic passenger who interrupted a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote on April 9. For this reason, the airline sues him before the Circuit Court of Ireland more than 15,000 euros for damages.

This was explained by the company in a statement, in which it assured that the behavior of this user forced divert flight to Portowhere he had to stay all night, “causing 160 passengers unnecessary disruption, as well as the loss of a full day of their vacation.”

Ryanair has therefore started a personal persecution against troublesome passengers in a campaign that he describes as “important” against misconduct. In this sense, the company has stressed that it has a strict zero-tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and that it “will continue to take decisive action” to combat the misconduct of some users.

"It is unacceptable that passengers suffer unnecessary disruption and reduced holiday time as a result of the behavior of an undisciplined passenger," a Ryanair spokesperson said.









Furthermore, he has argued that the 15,000 euros that they demand from the problematic passenger are due to extra costs in accommodation, passenger expenses and landing costs. “We have initiated a civil procedure to recover these costs caused by this passenger,” he confirmed.