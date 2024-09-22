Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini continues his fight, at least in words, against the potential imposition of electric cars in Europe starting from 2035. On the occasion of the celebration of the centenary of the inauguration of the Milan-Varese motorway, the leader of the League explained: “If Europe castrates itself, commits suicide, in 10 years we should think about social safety nets to deal with 14 million potential layoffs for the ideological fury that green obligations generate”.

Salvini against electric only

In attacking the positions he said ideological of European politics, Salvini implies an a priori opposition by the institutions towards cars: “In recent years, some have identified the car as the enemy, so it must be expelled from cities and also from the production system… – his words reported by Ansa – Regarding the ideological fury of ‘let’s ban endothermic’, many, starting with the Germans, are having second thoughts. The consumer must be offered the possibility of choice. It is not with obligations and prohibitions that you arrive at green, at sustainability, but you get to the layoffs“.

Attack on EU policy

Moreover, in recent days the Deputy Prime Minister had already lashed out against electric as the only way forward for the future of mobility, and it is no coincidence that he proposed at a European level the preview of the revision of the CO2 regulationwith the opening to biofuels and internal combustion engines. “It is now evident to everyone that electric only is a failuremore caution is needed on new taxes such as the ETD and the maritime ETS”, he had declared.