Half of the government was present at Salvini’s party last March

Matteo Salvini “celebrated his 50th birthday – together with half the government – in the relais of an entrepreneur who turned to the ‘Ndrangheta to recover debts”. Repubblica supports this today, according to which the owner of the Uggiate Trevano resort, in the Como area, he would have addressed “to a leader and an affiliate arrested together with 36 other people in an operation by the Milan DDA carried out by the Carabinieri ROS. An investigation which, in 2014, dismantled three ‘ndrangheta “locals” between Como and Lecco. And which verified 500 incidents of intimidation”.



Repubblica writes that it has consulted documents, searches and judicial documents. “In 2014 the DDA beheaded three ‘ndrangheta “locals”: Calolziocorte, Cermenate and Fino Mornasco. 38 arrested. The crimes: mafia-style criminal association, extortion, possession of firearms. It is the Insubria investigation directed by Ilda Boccassini. The owner of the resort – claims Repubblica – he is one of the three entrepreneurs (the other two were arrested) who “entered into relationships with the ‘Ndrangheta to collect debts”. Through the mediation of Bartolomeo Monteleone, Guffanti instructs Michelangelo Chindamo and Alfredo Rullo to recover 300 thousand euros from the company Augusto Figini snc of Lomazzo (declared bankrupt in 2012)”. Repubblica writes that it was he, the owner of the resort, who on 10 March 2023 “welcomes Salvini and his girlfriend Verdini”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

