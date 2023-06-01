Thursday, June 1, 2023, 2:04 p.m.



Updated 2:46 p.m.

On the eve of the match against Clermont, PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed this Thursday what was an open secret. Leo Messi will not renew his contract with the Parisian team and will play his last game with the club on Saturday. «I had the enormous privilege of training the best footballer in history. Saturday is his last game at the Parc des Princes and I hope he will be well received by all the fans», he said.

The coach from Marseille praised the performance of the Rosario player during this campaign: “Leo has been said and criticized a lot, but he has had a good season. He needed to adapt in his first year and in his second year he has been remarkable. I think the criticism is not justified at all. At 35 years old, having been the best in the World Cup, the balance is impressive. He has always been at the service of the team », he asserted.

Since his arrival in the French capital in August 2021, the Argentine star has accumulated two Ligue 1 and one French Super Cup, although his stage in the French country has been marked by the eliminations suffered in the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid and Bayern de Munich.

Pending the approval of LaLiga to the feasibility plan presented by Barcelona to materialize his return, with the multi-million dollar offer from Saudi Arabia and the possibility of trying his luck at Inter Miami in the MLS, the future of Leo Messi is still in the air.