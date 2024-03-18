“Tezepelumab is the first anti-Tslp biologic approved in our country. This confirms AstraZeneca's commitment in the respiratory field and in particular in severe asthma.” These are the words of Raffaela Fede, medical director of AstraZeneca Italia, on the sidelines of the press conference organized today in Milan by the global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to announce the green light from the Italian Medicines Agency for the reimbursement of the monoclonal antibody tezepelumab for the treatment of uncontrolled severe asthma.