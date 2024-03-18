Everything happened on Monday, March 11, according to CBP in an official statement. two young people, A man and a woman, aged 20, tried to enter the US from Mexico through the port of entry of Santa Teresa. Both US citizens were told that a secondary inspection would be carried out. That was where everything was revealed.
Using X-rays, agents discovered that Hidden in the vehicle were 226 packages of marijuana, which contained about 109 kilos.. According to the official entity, the drugs and the car used to attempt the crossing were seized by the authorities, although no arrests were made at the scene.
Two failed smuggling attempts at the US border
In addition to the marijuana case, CBP reported two other successful operations that managed to prevent the entry of illegal substances into the North American country. These occurred on consecutive days, March 12 and 13, and meant the confiscation of 121 grams of fentanyl to a US citizen and 47 kilos of cocaine to a Mexican citizen.
