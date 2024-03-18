Recently, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) communicated about a shocking discovery on the border of the United States and Mexico. After inspecting the vehicle of two 20-year-olds with X-rays, they found more than 100 kilos of marijuana. This failed smuggling attempt is in addition to other cases that occurred in a short period of time.

Among the different problems that arise on the US border, smuggling is an extremely important one. In addition to the illegal entry of migrants, which is often carried out with a criminal organization, the entry of drugs is also something that worries the authorities of the North American country. Therefore, there are different tools to make controls more effective. In this case, X-rays were the key to the discovery.

Everything happened on Monday, March 11, according to CBP in an official statement. two young people, A man and a woman, aged 20, tried to enter the US from Mexico through the port of entry of Santa Teresa. Both US citizens were told that a secondary inspection would be carried out. That was where everything was revealed.

Using X-rays, agents discovered that Hidden in the vehicle were 226 packages of marijuana, which contained about 109 kilos.. According to the official entity, the drugs and the car used to attempt the crossing were seized by the authorities, although no arrests were made at the scene.

The marijuana confiscated in the car that was seeking to enter the United States. Photo:Courtesy CBP Share

Two failed smuggling attempts at the US border

In addition to the marijuana case, CBP reported two other successful operations that managed to prevent the entry of illegal substances into the North American country. These occurred on consecutive days, March 12 and 13, and meant the confiscation of 121 grams of fentanyl to a US citizen and 47 kilos of cocaine to a Mexican citizen.