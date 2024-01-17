(Adnkronos) – In this issue: Iorio by Uniube in Brazil, for healthy aging it is essential to contain oxidative stress Metastatic breast cancer Her2 low (read as it is written: Er 2 lou), from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo (pronunciation: Dàici Sànchio) new therapeutic option Tinnitus, with a “made in Italy” device, functionality and handicap indices improved by 72% and 68% Nutrionco study, malnutrition doubles mortality risk in patients without tumor metastases. Following is the news chosen for you by the editorial staff

#Salus #n.3 #January