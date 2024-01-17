Florida stands out not only for its beaches and sunny climate, but also for offering some of the highest-paying jobs in America's competitive job landscape. An interesting phenomenon is the prominence of healthcare professionals in the highest-paying employment categories, with anesthesiologists among the list leaders in the Sunshine State.

A report of Credit Karma reveals that Health professionals top the list of highest-paying jobs in every state. Cardiologists lead the category of “Health Practitioners and Technicians” nationally, with an annual salary of US$353,970. However, Florida stands out with the case of anesthesiologists, who rank sixth in salaries in the entire country, with an income of US$174.79 per hour and an annual salary of US$363,570.

The data, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and for May 2021, reveals a detailed picture of the wage landscape in the U.S. The ranking is based on the average annual salary for detailed occupations, providing a detailed look at the job opportunities most lucrative in each state.

The 10 highest paying professions by state

Georgia: Orthopedic surgeons – US$183.57 per hour – US$381,830 per year.

North Dakota: Orthopedic surgeons – US$179.44 per hour – US$373,230 per year.

Hawaii: Dermatologists – US$176.25 per hour – US$366,600 per year.

Illinois: Obstetricians and gynecologists – US$175.39 per hour – US$364,800 per year.

North Carolina: Radiologists – US$175.23 per hour – US$364,470 per year.

Florida: anesthesiologists – US$174.79 per hour – US$363,570 per year.

Louisiana: Orthopedic surgeons US$174.19 per hour – US$362,320 per year.

Maryland: cardiologists – US$174.08 per hour – US$362,090 per year.

Texas: cardiologists – US$174.04 per hour – US$361,990 per year.

New Hampshire: Cardiologists – US$173.63 per hour – US$361,150 per year. See also Gas explosion in Santiago de Chile leaves 9 injured; trapped person was rescued

Among medical professions, nurse anesthetists are the highest paid, with an annual salary of US$202,470

Nationally, personal financial advisors lead the list in the financial sector, with an annual salary of $119,960. First-line supervisors in police and detectives have an annual salary of US$98,760, making it the highest-paying job in this field.

(We also recommend: The best cities to immigrate to the US in 2024, according to artificial intelligence)

Doctors and surgeons are often among the highest-paying jobs and have a direct impact on people's health and well-being.

Petroleum engineers top the list in their field with $145,720 a year, while computer research scientists make $142,650 a year. Sales engineers have an average annual salary of US$118,630.

California stands as the state with the most high-paying jobs, with 189 jobs exceeding $100,000 a year. On the other hand, Mississippi has the most pronounced wage gap, with an average annual salary of $42,700.