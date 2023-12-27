'Saltburn' is, without a doubt, one of the most controversial films that 2023 left us. This film, directed by the British filmmaker Emerald Fennel, generated mixed feelings among viewers due to its scenes full of eroticism and lust. Despite this, critics received this film very well and gave it good ratings on specialized sites, such as Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, Metacriticamong others.

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi lead the cast of this film produced by LuckyChap Entertainment, Margot Robbie's company. In this regard, this film treats the upper classes satirically and with an LGBT theme.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Saltburn' (2023), ending explained: who is the villain in the LGBT film and what objective did he have?

Who are the actors and characters in 'Saltburn'?

1. Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick

The 31-year-old Irish actor plays Oliver Quick: an Oxford university student of low social status who, to change his situation, begins to hang out with Felix. Keoghan won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for 'The Spirits of the Island' (2022), a film that also earned him an Oscar nomination in the same category. In addition, he participated in various films such as 'The Sacrifice of a Sacred Deer' (2017), 'Dunkirk' (2017), 'Eternals' (2021), 'The Batman' (2022), among others.

It should be noted that Barry Keoghan was nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe for best actor for this role.

Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

2. Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton

Jacob Elordi plays Felix Catton, a university student from a millionaire family of the British aristocracy. He, despite the differences between them, begins a friendship with Oliver and invites him to spend the summer on his family's farm. The Australian actor is recognized for his work in the Netflix series 'The Kissing Booth', as well as in 'Euphoria'. Elordi also ventured into cinema with 'Priscilla', a film written and directed by Sofia Coppola.

Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

YOU CAN SEE: 'Saltburn': who is Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi's partner in the Prime Video LGBT film?

3. Rosamund Pike as Elsbeth Catton

The London actress plays Elsbeth Catton in 'Saltburn'. This character is Felix's mother, a former model who likes to listen to stories of people poorer than her, as well as her son. Pike was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her performance in 'Gone Girl' (2014) and won a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical comedy for 'Descuida, y te cuido' (2021). In addition, she is recognized for her work in films such as 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005), 'Doom: Hell's Gate' (2005), 'Johnny English Reloaded' (2011), etc.

Rosamund Pike, like Barry Keoghan, was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Supporting Actress for her work in this film.

Rosamund Pike as Elsbeth Catton. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

4. Richard E. Grant as Mr. James Catton

The 66-year-old actor plays James, Felix's father. This character is characterized by being very distracted: he usually wanders worrying about his own world. Grant began his acting career in 1985 and, from there, participated in various productions, such as 'Dracula, by Bram Stoker' (1992), 'Portrait of a Lady' (1996), 'Corpse Bride' (2005) , 'Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker' (2019), among others.

Richard E. Grant as Mr. James Catton. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

YOU CAN SEE: Director of 'Saltburn' on criticism of her film: “I'm not interested in making people comfortable”

5. Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton

The 26-year-old Irish actress is Venetia, Felix's sister. She will face a rivalry with her brother due to the presence of Oliver Quick on her farm. Alison Oliver is known for her role in the miniseries 'Conversation Between Friends' (2022) and in the British series 'Best Interests' (2023). In addition, she was listed by Variety magazine as one of the actresses to watch in 2023.

Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Who completes the cast of 'Saltburn'?

Archie Madekwe as Farleigh

Carey Mulligan as Pamela Catton, Felix's aunt

Paul Rhys as Duncan, the butler

Lolly Adefope as Lady Daphne

Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey

Sadie Soverall as Annabelle

Millie Kent as India

Reece Shearsmith as Professor Ware.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Boys', season 4: violent trailer introduced new characters in the Prime Video series

What is 'Saltburn' about?

“Oscar winner Emerald Fennell brings us a beautiful and perverse story of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of charming aristocrat Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, the residence of his eccentric family, for a vacation. unforgettable summer,” says the official synopsis of 'Saltburn'.

#39Saltburn39 #cast #actors #characters #Emerald #Fennell39s #controversial #film