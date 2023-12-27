At the end of December 2023, Jessica Newton's daughter, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadridmarried the singer Deyvis Orosco in an intimate ceremony with their closest family and friends at the Belmond hotel in Miraflores. After more than five years of romantic relationship and with a two-year-old son, the businesswoman and the cumbiambero have become one of the strongest couples in Peruvian entertainment. However, although today they are a happy marriage, the truth is that the son of the remembered Johnny Orosco initially did not plan to take that big step.

In a recent interview with Chola Chabuca, Deyvis revealed the reason why he did not consider marrying Cassandra and the reason why he changed his mind shortly after.

Deyvis Orosco did not plan to marry Cassandra Sánchez

According to the interpreter of 'El arbolito', at first he believed that he did not need to get married to be happy with his partner, since he followed the example of his parents, who never married. However, over time, he reconsidered the marriage.

“I have been honest with her, it was something that I never imagined, I was honest from the first moment when I met her. I never imagined taking a step like that, because my parents were happy without having done something like that. But I realized that time changes and that you begin to build your own history with your family. It was a big dream that started out as just hers and ended up as both of them,” the artist declared.

Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco are one of the strongest couples on the show. Photo: Instagram/Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez

Meanwhile, Cassandra Sánchez said that she agreed with him and did not see a wedding as necessary to reaffirm their love.

“When he told me (not wanting to get married), I had never thought of falling in love so much and love not being conditioned. I said to myself: 'Well, if I have the love of my life by my side and I know that I want to spend the rest of my life life with him, I don't need a piece of paper to define it (…).' That's how time passed and he asked me to marry him, and it is the greatest act of love he has done in his entire life,” said the businesswoman.

