Formula 1 | Worrying news for Valtteri Bottas in terms of the continuation of his F1 career

Formula 1|New information leaked out about Sauber’s driver selection.

Gabriel Bortoleton the chances of becoming a racing driver for the Sauber team in the Formula One World Series have increased.

Reported about it Autosport.

According to the magazine, Bortoleto is the top candidate if the team ends up choosing a young driver Nico Hülkenberg’s as a teammate.

According to Autosport, Bortoleto’s shares have strengthened even more recently, and he is rumored to be closing in on a deal.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the team’s management has planned the hiring of Bortoleto even more strongly after the Brazilian drove to victory in the long race of the Monza F2 weekend the other week.

In the F2 series the second, Bortoleto, 19, belongs to McLaren’s junior program. Autosport’s sources say that the team would not settle if the brass were to get a driving seat from another F1 team.

Sauber’s drivers this season are Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas. The Chinese Zhou has brought a huge pot of sponsorship money to the team, but his continuation in the F1 series has long been considered unlikely.

Bottas, 35, has made it clear in public that he wants to continue in formula one and with Sauber, which will become Audi’s factory team after next season.

In practice, Bottas’ only chance to stay in the series would be an extension contract, so Bortoleto threatens to end the Finnish driver’s F1 career.

Hülkenberg, 37, is returning to his old team Sauber from Haas, with whom he will drive for his second season.

Sauber has been clearly the worst team of the past season. It has no points.

Bottas has crushed Zhou repeatedly in qualifying. In the World Series, however, the Finn is at the top of the list, in 22nd place.

In the series of 20 drivers, the ones who raced with Ferrari in Bahrain have also wedged themselves ahead Oliver Bearman as well as debuting at Williams in Monza Franco Colapintowho was 12th in his F1 debut.

Bottas’ best results of the season are 13th places in Monaco and Canada.

In his F1 debut with Ferrari, Bearman was seventh and collected six World Cup finishes. He will return to real action next weekend in Baku with Haas, whose regular race driver Kevin Magnussen is banned from driving after his penalty point account has been filled.