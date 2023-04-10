Monday, April 10, 2023, 7:43 p.m.





Ingredients: 300 g of smoked salmon; 2 leeks; 2 carrots; 2 garlic cloves; 350 ml of fish stock; 150 ml of liquid cream; Black pepper; Chive; Virgin olive oil; Salt.

We put a casserole on the fire with a drizzle of oil and sauté the white of the leeks, the garlic, the peeled onion and carrot, all coarsely chopped. We will save some regular pieces of salmon to use at the end as a garnish and decoration.

Add the rest of the chopped salmon to the casserole, turn a few more times and add the fish stock. Bring it to a boil, let it cook for a couple of minutes and add the liquid cream and let it cook for 15-20 minutes over a very low heat.

Crush and pass it through the Chinese, season with salt and pepper and serve in bowls or bowls with a few threads of liquid cream on top, the chopped chives and a few pieces of smoked salmon.