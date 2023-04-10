Amid renewed tensions, a 15-year-old Palestinian boy was killed in a Jericho refugee camp; while in parallel the death of an Israeli woman who had been in critical condition since Friday, injured in a Palestinian shooting in which her two daughters also died, was confirmed. In parallel, hundreds of Israeli settlers marched on a settlement not recognized by Israel in the northern West Bank to demand its legalization.

This April 10, a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed by a series of shots fired by Israeli forces as part of a violent raid on a refugee camp in Jericho, in the center of the occupied West Bank.

In addition, the death of the mother of the two Israelis who perished last Friday as a result of an attack in the Jordan Valley, when several Palestinians fired from their vehicle at which these three women were traveling, was confirmed.

Regarding the murder of the young Palestinian, the local Ministry of Health explained that it was Muhamed Fayez Bilhan, who died “from shots to the head, chest and abdomen by the occupation in the Aqabat Jabr field.”

During the operation, another person was shot, wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Israeli Army justified the incursion, which was “to detain a terrorist suspect”, who was captured and will be prosecuted, according to reports.

A spokesman for the security forces added that during the operation “violent riots were instigated in several places” and that it was the suspects – equipped with weapons, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails – who opened fire on the troops.

In contrast, the Palestinian news agency ‘Wafa’ reported that the Israeli military surrounded the camp and entered “to arrest activists” and that it was the uniformed men who started shooting at the Palestinians who wanted to confront them.

These events come hours after an Israeli soldier and officer were injured during a mission in Nablus, in the northern West Bank. There they found the car that was allegedly used in the armed attack on Friday in the Jordan Valley.

In this regard, in addition to the 15 and 20-year-old girls of British origin who died, the death of their mother was confirmed today. “We are saddened to announce the death of Lucy Dee, the victim of the deadly attack in the Jordan Valley that occurred last Friday,” Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital said in a statement.

בשם כל זרחי ישר ני שולח תנחומים מעומק הלב למשפחתי עלירתה של ם המשפחה, לה (לוסי) ז״ל, שנרצחה בפיגוע הקשה בבקעה ביום שי pic.twitter.com/N2aIR2C7Bl — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 10, 2023



The women, residents of the Jewish settlement of Efrat, were attacked near the town of Hamra by armed men who fired at them from one vehicle to another.

After the confirmation of the death of the woman, Shlomo Neman (president of the council that unites the settlements in the occupied West Bank) asked the Israeli government to reinforce security.

The authorities have not yet been able to find the Palestinian perpetrators behind the attack.

Troubles between Israelis and Palestinians have deepened over the past year, which has seen an increase in army raids in the West Bank and a consequent rise in deaths.

In the more than one hundred days that 2023 has passed, 96 Palestinians and Arab-Israelis have died in contexts of violence; while also 18 people from Israel were killed during Palestinian attacks.

Israeli settlers march towards a settlement in the West Bank

Thousands of civilians, lined up behind seven Israeli government ministers, headed towards a settlement in the West Bank demanding its legalization.

This happened in the north of the region, in an area very close to nuclei of the Palestinian armed resistance. Around a thousand Israeli officers were used to guarantee the security of the demonstration, a deployment that generated criticism.

The mobilization was towards Eviatar, an unauthorized advanced settlement that was cleared by the Israeli government in 2021. Important members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet participated in it, such as Itamar Ben Gvir –Minister of National Security– and Bezalel Smotrich –of Economy– along with 20 other members of the Knesset.

This increases the pressure for the far-right government to speed up the decision to advance its annexationist agenda in the Palestinian Territories. “It could be a therapy for the (Netanyahu) government to free itself from the dictates of the United States and Europe,” said Daniella Weiss, one of the settler leaders.

“We are here to say that the Israeli nation is strong, that we are here and we will stay here,” Ben-Gvir added.

With EFE and AP