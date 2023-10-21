Salma Hayekwho is recognized around the world for her work as a philanthropist, actress and filmmaker, was born in Veracruz, Mexico, on September 2, 1966. Although she constantly shares glimpses of her life with her husband François-Henri Pinault on social networks , also He has several relatives who have chosen to live away from fame.

The real name of the Mexican actress is Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez. Valentina Paloma Pinault’s mother owes her character and joy to her nuclear family: her parents and her brother, with whom she grew up in Coatzacoalcos, a city she left temporarily, when she was 12 years old, to study at the Academy of the Sacred Heart, Grand Costeau , Louisiana.

A few years later he would make his permanent move to Mexico City, where he arrived with the intention of studying International Relations at the Universidad Iberoamericana; However, the then young woman decided to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. From there, she has participated in more than 60 films and has even been nominated for an Oscar. She did all of this with the support of her less famous relatives..

Salma Hayek’s father: Sami Hayek Domínguez

The businessman and politician of Lebanese origin, who established his family in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, where Salma grew up, dedicated his life to the real estate and oil industry. To this day, he is an important voice in his hometown, where he continues to do business. “I live my life and what I have always said is that life is attitude and that is how I will always live. You don’t have to live under pressure from anything or anyone; Life must be lived as if nothing were happening”he said in 2019 to In the political heat.

Salma Hayek’s mother: Diana Jiménez Medina

François-Henri Pinault’s mother-in-law is unconditionally devoted to her daughter Salma. Mrs. Diana, who is divorced from Sami Hayek Domínguez, is of Spanish descent, since his parents and grandparents were from the Iberian Peninsula. “Thank you Mom for inspiring me and bringing me into this world,” the actress wrote in May of last year in an emotional post that she dedicated to him on her social networks.

Salma’s brother: Sami Hayek

Industrial designer Sami Hayek is very close to the actress. He lives in Los Angeles, California, where he heads up his furniture store, called Hayek Studio.. The man from Veracruz is involved in the life of his sister, with whom he lives often, since he even has friends in common.

Balthazar and Dorotea Hayek Villegas: Salma’s nephews



The son of Sami Hayek and his wife, jeweler Daniela Villegas, was born in July 2019. The date marked the premiere of Salma Hayek as aunta role he played again with the birth of Dorotea, the youngest daughter of his brother and sister-in-law.