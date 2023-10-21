Minister Mauro Vieira, of Foreign Affairs, once again reinforced Brazil’s position on the urgent need to achieve a ceasefire in Israel’s offensive against Gaza and to open a humanitarian corridor to help civilians who have been under bombardment for 15 days. . The Brazilian chancellor participated in the Peace Summit, this Saturday morning (21), in Egypt, where he also criticized the UN Security Council’s rejection of the proposal presented by the country

The meeting was attended by foreign delegations from several countries in the region and Europe, but without representatives from Israel. “There is a broad political call for the opening of urgently needed humanitarian pauses, the establishment of humanitarian corridors and the protection of humanitarian personnel,” he said in reference to the approval of Brazil’s proposal at the UN by 12 votes in favor, two abstentions and only one against , from the United States, which vetoed the resolution.

“Despite such efforts, the Security Council was woefully unable to adopt a resolution on 18 October. However, the many favorable votes that the draft resolution received are proof of the broad political support for swift action by the Council. We believe that this vision is shared by the international community in general”, he stated.

Mauro Vieira stated that Brazil has been following with concern the escalation of violence in Gaza and the worsening of the security situation in the region. He also reaffirmed Brazil’s position of “unequivocally condemning Hamas’ terrorist attacks” and the taking of hostages. “Brazilian citizens are among the victims, three of whom were murdered in Israel,” he added.

Also according to the minister, the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and the social and economic stagnation in Gaza, among other factors, combined to generate a social and cultural environment that “puts the two-state solution at risk, and generates hatred, violence and extremism.”

“All parties must fully protect civilians and respect international law and international humanitarian law. The international community must exert maximum diplomatic efforts to ensure the rapid establishment of humanitarian corridors and pauses and an immediate ceasefire,” she reinforced.

Mauro Vieira recalled that Brazil, as temporary president of the UN Security Council this month, is conducting negotiations to find a solution to the conflict. He will chair, on October 24th, the collegiate’s Quarterly Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East and Palestine, and that conversations “at the highest possible level” need to advance to “seek consensus for immediate action”.

Since the start of the conflicts on October 7th, around 5,700 people have died, including 4,300 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis, as well as foreigners – such as three Brazilians. Since then, the UN Security Council has met at least three times to debate and try to find a solution to the conflict, the last being on Wednesday (16), when the Brazilian proposal was denied for not expressly mentioning the right to Israel defends itself from terrorist attacks.

Israel laid siege to Gaza and began bombing the territory to destroy structures used by Hamas. However, civilians ended up being victims.