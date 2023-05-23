The acclaimed cannes film festivalone of the most important international festivals in the world that year after year has the most outstanding artists as attendees.

Despite having female figures such as Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Dua Lipa, Cate Blancett and Naomi Campbell, to name just a few, it was Salma Hayek the one who managed to take all eyes with her majestic purple dress.

The Mexican artist walked the red carpet with her husband, the magnate Francois-Henri Pinaultand ended up being one of the most talked about at the event for looking sensational modeling a purple dress with a risky ‘V’ neckline that marked her figure perfectly.

Salma Hayek opted for a purple dress with a pronounced neckline and details that stood out from her figure, accompanied by collected hair and a pair of high-impact jewels, starring in the most glamorous moment of the gala.

Salma Hayek does it again and is the best dressed, now at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Through her social networks, Hayek published a couple of photographs that have paralyzed the Internet, looking spectacular in her dress and showing her preparation in detail for Cannes 2023.

How important is the Cannes Film Festival?

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most important international festivals in the world and annually celebrates the highlights of cinema, in addition, it is one of the greatest honors within the industry since 1946, when it was founded by Jean Zay, Minister of National Education and Fine Arts of the Popular Front, and Albert Sarraut, Minister of the Interior.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp