She was mistakenly declared dead and saved from being cremated at the last moment

A woman was declared killed by mistake and transported to a funeral home, where she woke up “out of breath.” The events occurred in an Alzheimer’s care center in Iowa, in the United States.

The 66-year-old woman was about to be cremated alive, after the Special Care Center for Alzheimer’s Glen Oaks left her for dead and sent her body to the funeral home.

However, it was the workers of the latter who realized that the woman was still alive when they felt her pulse while preparing her for cremation.

This was reported by the CBS television network, which assured that the victim had been hospitalized in palliative care since December last year due to a state of senile dementia.



The elderly woman was put in a body bag on January 3, 2023, after a center employee said she was not breathing.

When funeral home workers opened the bag they noticed the woman’s chest heaving, and she was “gasping” for air, so they called 911.

Paramedics assessed the woman and determined that he had a pulse and was breathingalthough he had no answer in his eyes or in his ability to speak.

The patient returned to the care center, although two days later, on January 5, she died with her family at the care center, according to CBS.

However, the imprudence did not go unpunished, since at the moment the investigations are being carried out in the case, and the center could face fines of up to $10,000 for the fateful error.

