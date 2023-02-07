Wednesday, February 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

She was mistakenly declared dead and saved from being cremated at the last moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in World
0


close

Corpse

The unusual case occurred in a palliative care center in Iowa, United States.

A woman was declared killed by mistake and transported to a funeral home, where she woke up “out of breath.” The events occurred in an Alzheimer’s care center in Iowa, in the United States.

The 66-year-old woman was about to be cremated alive, after the Special Care Center for Alzheimer’s Glen Oaks left her for dead and sent her body to the funeral home.

See also  Moscow declared readiness for dialogue with the West

However, it was the workers of the latter who realized that the woman was still alive when they felt her pulse while preparing her for cremation.

This was reported by the CBS television network, which assured that the victim had been hospitalized in palliative care since December last year due to a state of senile dementia.

The elderly woman was put in a body bag on January 3, 2023, after a center employee said she was not breathing.

When funeral home workers opened the bag they noticed the woman’s chest heaving, and she was “gasping” for air, so they called 911.

Paramedics assessed the woman and determined that he had a pulse and was breathingalthough he had no answer in his eyes or in his ability to speak.

The patient returned to the care center, although two days later, on January 5, she died with her family at the care center, according to CBS.

However, the imprudence did not go unpunished, since at the moment the investigations are being carried out in the case, and the center could face fines of up to $10,000 for the fateful error.

See also  Dozens of titles and championships... This is how Pele wrote his name in history

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#mistakenly #declared #dead #saved #cremated #moment

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The gesture of the Poohs in Sanremo moves everyone. Even Amadeus could not hold back the tears – Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result