The Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas PliegOr, he is usually in a tendency to respond to the strong accusations he receives for his opinion and companies, in the same way, on a daily basis, he shares his tastes, how he travels by yacht, helicopter and private plane, but you cannot imagine the exclusive car that the millionaire uses for Sunday.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego not only boasts of his travels, eccentricities and being the third richest man in Mexico, behind Carlos Slim and Germán Larrea, but on social networks the founder of Grupo Salinas has boasted his most luxurious car, and he is not It is not about a classic like Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar, or Lamborghini, but about a Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

Salinas Pliego, who considers Elektra the most valuable conglomerate for owning 74% of the shares of Grupo Elektra, has shown his humility by driving through the streets of Mexico City with his luxurious Mercedes-Benz Maybach car, which he detailed in his ‘RicardoBSalinas’ Twitter account: “The Christmas toys have already started to arrive, so they can see that I did behave well and that Santa Claus did well with me… I want the new plane to arrive.”

After showing a photograph of the front of the car that according to the Car and Drive site, has a cost of more than 5 million Mexican pesosshared one from inside, in which he wrote: “It’s for when I get off the heli and have to go get some taquitos.”

Salinas Pliego companies

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the president of Tv Azteca born on October 19, 1955 in Mexico City, according to Bloomberg data, his fortune amounts to 10.9 billion dollars, as he owns 36 companies, the most popular of which are Elektra and Azteca Bank.

Grupo Elektra operates in:

Afore Azteca

Azteca Bank

baz

Elektra

Italian

Purpose Financial, non-bank loans in the United States

Brokerage House Point

Aztec Insurance

Salinas and Rocha

Subsidiary companies in telecommunications Tv Azteca:

Aztec One

Aztec 7

DNA 40

to more

Aztec Play

A-Z Pay TV

Aztec Studies

TV Azteca Digital

TV Azteca Guatemala

TV Azteca Honduras

Mazatlan Soccer Club

Mexico Open

Although they are the most famous, Ricardo Salinas has several social initiatives, among his productive units, the Latin American entrepreneur owns these businesses: