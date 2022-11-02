CDMX.- The businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego gave one of his employees a Rolex watch worth more than 200 thousand Mexican pesoson the occasion of the 50th anniversary as a worker of his company Salinas Group.

It was on his verified Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’ where the also owner of Banco Azteca and Elektra announced the recognition to the worker Chuy Morales for his long career in the ranks of the conglomerate of companies owned by Salinas Pliego.

“Today Chuy Morales turned 50 working at @gruposalinas and my partner Pedro Padilla and I gave him a little detail as recognition, thanks to people like Jesus we are a great Mexican company that continues to grow!!! Thank you and enjoy !”, The boss also published on TV Azteca on the aforementioned social network.

The post was accompanied by a series of photographs in which he poses smiling with his partner and the employee, in another of them only the lucky one is seen with recognition and in the last one a close-up image of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner 16610T watchwhich according to internet sales pages It is currently valued at $10,795. Americans, around 212 thousand 851.49 Mexican pesos.

Photo: Twitter ‘@RicardoBSalinas’

The good deed became controversial when Twitter users began to criticize to the one born on October 19, 1955, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, for making such an expensive gift in a country with high crime rates such as Mexico.

Salinas Pliego’s response, true to his style, was as follows: “We live in a safe country where governability and honest people reign, I already told you that if you see any #Gobiernicola, run away, the people are noble, the #Gobiernicolas no”, as a reference to the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).}

But it was not all, in another tweet, the businessman assured that the new Rolex watch cost him 17 thousand dollarsthat is, 335 thousand 199.20 pesos according to the truck until November 2, 2022.