Restomod, retromod and so on and so forth. The car universe is being populated with great returns and modern reinterpretations of some classics from the past. One of the most popular cars is undoubtedly the Lancia Delta, iconic model of the Turin brand that after the successes in the rally has been able to carve out a very important place in the collections of some enthusiasts with road models. The long list of companies that wanted to pay homage to Deltone was recently joined by Angelelli Automobili, a Roman company that presented some renderings of the Hintegralea truly unique project of its kind.

In fact, to develop it, Angelelli drew on all his experience and some patents filed over the years, as well as specific studies in the aerospace sector. The Hintegrale was in fact designed as a monocoque in titanium alloy and 3D printed aluminum, inspired by birds and their bones. There are therefore no screws or joints with the bodywork which instead is clearly inspired by the original Lancia Delta, albeit optimized with some very specific aerodynamic choices and cutting-edge systems to maximize performance. Just think that this car will be equipped with 12 active aerodynamic appendages electronically controllable according to speed, acceleration and braking. The ground clearance is very low and there are no rear-view mirrors thanks to Virtualmind Real 360 ° technology with total panoramic vision.

This reinterpretation of the Lancia Delta will be offered in four versions, including one electric. It starts with one option 1.8 twin-turbo with 280 hp, then there is a hybrid 1.8 with two rear electric motors available from 400 hp And 550 hp and finally, the electric Hintegrale that will have a powertrain capable of delivering 950 hp combined with all-wheel drive. As for the prices of this project, the cost will vary depending on the version chosen, ranging from 90,000 euros for the entry level, up to 550,000 euros of the road-going WRC with 550 hp. Angelelli Automobili will produce a total of 75 units, 50 for the less performance versions and 25 units for the top of the range.