Mexico.- Mother’s Day is coming and the economic spill increases considerably in Mexico. If you want to pamper the queen of the home, she takes advantage of the fact that Elektra held an auction of items such as motorcycles, cell phones and many more.

It was the same owner of Elektra, Ricardo Salinas Pliegowho shared the announcement on his Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’, where added that there will be a 50 percent discount on products of different brands.

“TODAY, NIGHT SALE and without leaving home, cheer up, you will be surprised and you can buy the gift of #DiaDeLasMadresElektra”.

The millionaire affirmed in the tweet that it is not necessary to leave the home because the promotion It also applies to virtual sales on the ‘elektra.mx’ website.

The ‘night sale’ will be available on April 28, 29, 30 and May 1 both online and in store.

Items such as sports motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, cell phones, mattresses, screens, tablets, washing machines, computers and many more, will be 50 percent off at Elektra the mentioned days.

How to buy at Elektra with a discount?

To be able to take advantage of the offers that in some cases reach a 60 percent discount, there are two options: go to a physical branch of the Salinas Pliego store or enter the website ‘elektra.mx’.

The first option is not that complicated, just you must go to the location that is closest to you and ask employees what are the most convenient promotions. You can also check the offers previously online and ask for availability.

If you don’t want from home, as published by the businessman who also owns Banco Azteca, you can access the website and follow the next steps: