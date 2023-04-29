Mexico.- Recently, the well-known journalist from Image TelevisionGustavo Adolfo Infante, revealed through social networks the exit Definitive of two of his companions in the morning show’the sun rises‘, is about Monica Noguera and Juan Soler.

A few days ago, the Mexican soap opera heartthrob had said that he wanted to refocus on acting and that he would continue to host the show, but his colleague surprised many after confessing that Soler he will say goodbye to ‘Sale el Sol’.

It should be noted that Juan Soler is one of the favorite actors in Mexico, starring in soap operas such as ‘When I Fall in Love‘, ‘La mexicana y el güero’, and her unforgettable performance as Aldo Domenzain in the Mexican version of ‘I am Betty the Ugly one’.

In addition to confirming the departure of the famous morning show, Gustavo Adolfo also took the opportunity to announce that Mónica Noguera would leave the program to join the Paco Zea’s newscast.

That is why Gustavo Adolfo Infante said goodbye to Soler, thanking him for having been part of the project for a long time and for his great work on the table every morning from Monday to Friday: “Thank you Juan for having participated so actively.”

For her part, Mónica said with a laugh: “I have nothing confirmed, well I do not have the date, you have confirmed that.”

At these words, Infante replied that apparently it would be “May 8” the day he leaves to start his new job, making it clear that he has very little time left in the program as one of the most prominent presenters.

The viewers of ‘Sale el Sol’ did not take long to make their comments regarding the departure of the two drivers, regretting that they no longer continue in it, but wishing both of them that they do wonderfully in their next projects.