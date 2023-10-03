Alfredo Soares is one of the founders of G4, which offers classes with established names in the market; watch the interview with the entrepreneur

A G4 is a company specialized in teaching about business through classes with names already in the market. The brand’s operations began in 2019 through a training event. One of the founders, Alfredo Soaressaid that the lies were responsible for creating around 380 thousand jobs in 4 years.

Alfredo defines G4 as follows: “A technology company that uses education as an acquisition channel and a community to start this movement”. The businessman gave an interview to PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power.

The program is presented by the administrator Miguel Carvalho. The exhibition takes place on the channel YouTube of Power360 every Tuesday. On the same day, at 11:30 pm, it airs on Canal Empreender, from Grupo Bandeirantes.

Watch (50min42s):

Alfredo’s entrepreneurial journey began by chance. His father worked in a large company and the initial plan was to eventually be appointed to a position. “My path was to work at the company he [o pai] worked. He was a big boss there”, he declared. The patriarch, however, vetoed this possibility.

According to Alfredo, his father did not want to mix family and work. The son said he was angry about this situation. Afterwards, he entered college.

One day, he says, he needed to print a job at a printing shop and had the opportunity to be the sales manager at the establishment. From there, he built his career based on the commercial area.

In total, 350 employees work at G4. As the number of employees increased, the dynamics also changed. Expenses and forms of organization have different configurations.

Alfredo gave an example: the commercial team has 110 people. At one point, he considered giving each employee in the sector a polo-neck shirt as a gift. Each cost more or less R$300. In the end, the total for the sector would be around R$30,000.

In the interview, the businessman also gave tips. One of them concerns goal setting. “It must be created not from your will, from your dream. It must be created from its resources”, he spoke. Basically, the ideal is to set a goal – be it production, revenue, sales, etc. – based on what is possible.

Another piece of advice that stood out concerns winning over customers during sales. He said that “all we talk about is qualification of the fight”that is, which audience could be interested in this product.

However, another point to consider would be the maturity of the potential client. Some factors like status civil status and the location where you live must be taken into consideration. Example: A man may have enough money to buy a boat. But does he go to the beach a lot to the point of justifying the acquisition.

