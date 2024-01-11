In Russia in 2023, 14.1 thousand new electric vehicles were sold, which is 4.7 times more than a year earlier. This result was a record reports analytical agency “Avtostat”.

Every fourth buyer of a new electric car chose the Chinese brand Zeekr (3,724 units), while the company is not officially represented in Russia. In second place is the domestic Evolute with a result of 2020 cars sold.

Third place in the brand ranking was taken by Volkswagen (2,000 units), whose electric vehicles are supplied to the Russian Federation under a parallel import scheme. Next comes Tesla (1,257 units), and the top five is closed by Chinese Voyah (674 units), which officially sells its electric cars.

The most popular electric cars among Russians were Zeekr 001, Evolute i-Pro, Volkswagen iD.4, Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen iD.6.

Analysts indicated that when making calculations, new electric cars meant those that were no older than three years old and were registered for the first time in the Russian Federation.

At the end of last year, production of the Evolute i-Jet electric crossover began at the Motorinvest plant in the Lipetsk region. The company plans to produce 242 thousand electric cars by 2032 and achieve a localization level of 5 thousand points.

Also in December, AvtoVAZ President Maxim Sokolov announced testing of prototypes of electric versions of Lada Niva and Vesta. According to him, the demand for them will depend, among other things, on government support measures.