Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky opposed the ceasefire. At a press conference during a visit to Tallinn, he expressed the opinion that a temporary truce would only benefit Russia.

According to the Ukrainian leader, in the current conditions, such a development of events will give Moscow the opportunity to “regroup” and will not lead to the end of the conflict.

Zelensky explained that he currently does not intend to make such decisions. The President believes that if a “respite” is declared, Russia will have a chance to regain its strength and ultimately win on the battlefield.

A pause on the battlefield in Ukraine is not a pause in the war. This does not mean that this is an end to the war, it does not lead to political dialogue. (…) Give two or three years to the Russian Federation? She might run over us later. We wouldn't take that risk

Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader stressed that Kyiv will make a decision on a truce based solely on its own interests. He also added that partners do not have time to fill Ukraine’s warehouses with weapons, but nevertheless help.

Putin announced his desire to end the conflict in Ukraine on Russia’s terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on January 1 that Moscow is ready for peace negotiations with Kiev, but on its own terms. In his opinion, the start of the negotiation process is now hampered by the position of the West, which is trying to destroy Russia with the help of Ukraine.

According to Putin, Russia currently has the strategic initiative in the special operation zone. He said that commanders “have learned not to carry out tasks at any cost,” and emphasized that offensive operations are carried out “after a serious fire defeat of the enemy.” See also China, the economy scares Xi (and the world): record unemployment, peak consumption

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov previously noted that Russia does not see progress in the peace process in Ukraine, so it continues the special operation. The press secretary said that Kyiv’s refusal to negotiate with Russia is still in force in Ukraine, and settlement processes without Russia’s participation are strange and difficult to explain.

Lavrov rejected consideration of proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Last September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would not consider any proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

When they tell us about negotiations, Putin commented on this. He said very clearly: yes, we are ready to negotiate. But we will not consider any proposals for a ceasefire, because once we have already considered this, you deceived us Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister

At the same time, in November 2022, the minister reported that Moscow’s efforts to reach consensus and begin the negotiation process for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine have been blocked since April.