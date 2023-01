The sale of Nuytinck to Sampdoria was in the air, now we need to understand if Becao will renew the contract expiring in 2024. In any case, the Pozzos are looking to Brazil: they like Lucas Beraldo from San Paolo and Lucas Calegari from Fluminense. Very appreciated Valentin Rosier of Besiktas. As always in Friuli they love to plan and the winter placements are aimed at the future.