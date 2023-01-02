Real Madrid will welcome 2023 with a cup duel in which, except for surprises, it will be a mere formality for the whites. In front of a Cacereño who dreams of achieving the epic.
At 1, Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.
Karim Benzema, David Alaba, Luka Modric / Angel Martinez/GettyImages
The merengue team will try to solve the game as soon as possible. Rotations are expected by Carlo Ancelotti, who knows that the calendar in January is very tight. Practically, the Real Madrid players will have to avoid having their heads set on the big game on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at the Estadio de la Cerámica.
The whites already know what it is to screw up in a match of this caliber.
Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Vallejo, Mendy, Ceballos, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Hazard, Asensio and Rodrygo.
Real Valladolid v Real Madrid – La Liga Santander / Soccrates Images/GettyImages
El Cacereño, from the Second Federation, is getting closer to the promotion playoff spots. Their season is being moderately good, and the fact is that the relegation places are quite far away.
Iván, Pedro Ramírez, Capa, Traoré, Gomis, Garci, Bermu, Ruymán, Karim, Manchón and David Grande.
