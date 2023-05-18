Reda Saleem (Sharjah)

The great international master, Salem Abdul Rahman, player of the national team and the internationally ranked Sharjah Cultural Club, achieved “2677” points, the first victory over Ukrainian Vitaly Bernardisky, internationally ranked “2592” points, in the opening of the first round of the Sixth International Sharjah Masters Championship, which is organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and will continue until May 26, with the participation of more than 200 male and female players representing 65 countries.

Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz, President of the Arab Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, inaugurated the competitions at the first table, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the tournament, and Tarim Matar Tarim, President of the Federation.

The results of the first round resulted in the victory of the Iranian first seed, Parham Maksudlu, against the American Christopher Eugene, the Indian Gokish over the Brazilian Giovanni Viscovi, the Indian Vidit Santosh tied with the Russian Volodar Murzin, and the Chinese Yu Yanji beat the Greek Demetrius Mastrovasilis, while the Indian Leon Menodonka and the Russian match ended. Sanan Shukerov tied with a draw, and the American Hans Niemann was able to defeat the Indian Harash Bharathakuti, while the American Ray Robson suffered a surprising loss in his first round against Cardic Dennis from Montenegro.

In the challenge tournament on the sidelines of the “Masters”, Omran Al Hosani, player of the national team and the Abu Dhabi Chess and Culture Club, was able to snatch a valuable draw from the first ranked Russian, Vladimir Burmakin, and the African champion, Adham Fawzi, tied with his Syrian rival, Malek Quneli, and the tie overshadowed the result of the Russian match, Anastasia Parmesina. And her compatriot Evgeny Vorobyov, seeded fourth in the tournament.

In the future championship for promising players, English first seed Johan Bennett, 78, won in his first round over Ghaith Saeed Al Nuaimi, player of Al Ain Chess and Culture Club, and Egyptian Ramiz Samir over Jordanian Taqwa Hammouri, and Wadima Al Kalbani, player of the national team and Al Ain club, shared the match with her Jordanian rival, Ali. Al-Qaisi, and the Jordanian Arab women’s champion, Bushra Al-Shuaibi, managed to beat Anoud Ahmed, the player of the Sharjah Girls’ Chess and Culture Club, and the Syrian “talented child” Mazen Fandi scored a point in his meeting with the Russian Gregory Klochelkov, and Yahya Shuaib Al-Kaf, the player of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, beat Jordanian Iman Sawas. .