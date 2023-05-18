Football | Real’s goalkeeper admitted: Manchester City’s pressure was too much

Manchester City stifled Real Madrid’s game at home with their constant high pressing.

Real Madrid the game was lost under the constant pressure of Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois according to Real could not play its characteristic game in City’s suffocating press. It led to Real’s 0–4 defeat in the Champions League semi-final match, and at the same time to City’s place in the final with a 5–1 aggregate goal.

The first leg in Spain ended in a 1–1 draw. On their home field, City chased Real’s players with a really high press, squeezing Real’s players deep into their own area.

The first one during the quarter, City successfully passed 124 times and held the ball almost 80 percent of the time. According to Uefa statistics, during the first quarter, Real only passed 13 times.

“We expected them to rush from the start and block our game. They brought a lot of players up and forced us to stay in our penalty area,” Courtois said, according to Reuters news agency.

“We survived the pressure in the beginning, but we couldn’t play our game, create scoring chances or cause them any danger. That’s why they felt safe.”

Courtois’s according to City’s 1-0 lead was the turning point.

“After that, it was even more difficult for us to get into the game.”

Bernardo Silva scored two goals with which City took the upper hand in the pair of matches. According to Courtois, the situation could have turned out differently if Toni Kroos The long shot would have gone into the goal instead of hitting the crossbar.

Real rose from seemingly impossible predicaments in this season’s Champions League against City, Chelsea and PSG. On Wednesday, it was no longer able to get out of the hole.

City increased his lead Manuel Akanjin and by Julián Álvarez goals in the second half and secured their place in the final.

“Games didn’t turn for us like they did last year. At the break, you could see that we had the will to turn the match around. We started well but struggled to create chances. We couldn’t take advantage of the space and we paid the price for it,” said Courtois.

Manchester City will face Internazionale in the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.