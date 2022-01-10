Genoa – Waiting for the decision of the Interbank Fund, which today met the Management Committee to evaluate the non-binding offers received for the purchase of Carige. The decision is expected to be made public shortly. According to some sources, the Fitd would have decided to go ahead in the negotiations with Bper.

Modena, which had come forward with a first offer on December 14, then improved over the weekend, therefore prevailed over the challenger Crédit Agricole, which never confirmed interest in the dossier but whose name circulated as an indiscretion. The Cerberus Fund has always been considered an unlikely option, for the aggregation of the Ligurian institute.