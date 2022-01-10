During the past few hours an interesting rumor has emerged regarding the reboot of Twisted Metal from Sony.

In the past few weeks, there had been a rumor about the return of Twisted Metal, which would be in development at Lucid, developer of the late Destruction All-Star based in Liverpool.

Here, however, comes the good part, since today there seems to have been an important change of register. Lucid’s development seems to have stopped, according to sources, Sony has decided to give the IP to one of its first party studios also based in Europe. As things currently stand, however, neither company has confirmed or denied.

The source did not explain the reason for this possible change of software house, but for some it could be attributed to the poor success of Destruction All-Star. The latter was now released last year, receiving a tepid welcome in the market. The title was originally planned as one of the PS5 launch games, only to be three months late and being released for free on PlayStation Plus for its first two months of life.

We remind you that in the last period there have been several rumors about Sony’s Twisted Metal, including the one that sees it arrive in free-to-play mode (here you can find our dedicated news). For some, the title could arrive in the course of 2023, perhaps in conjunction with the TV series announced some time ago. In addition, we would like to tell you to take everything with a grain of salt, given that in the current state of things we have nothing official.