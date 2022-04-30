The Customs and Monopoly Agency has decreed the indefinite closure of all “digital entertainment parks” in Italy, then the Esports and LAN rooms that involve a playful activity with home entertainment devices without a coin mechanism. The decision came following a complaint from Led Srl which reported the alleged unfair competition from the aforementioned halls to the detriment of coin-operated arcades. Esports lounges usually operate with a fixed subscription, to the detriment of the arcade model. Led, through the voice of the CEO Sergio Milesi, believed that the Agency should shed light on the regulatory framework within which the Esports halls operate.

As a consequence of the stop, it will not be possible to try games at national fairs such as Milan Games Week or Comicon in Naples, because the ban also includes any public access venue that allows games to be played with consoles and computers. L’Esports Palace of Bergamo posted a post on Instagram highlighting the immediate effects of this decision for a number of businesses across the nation.