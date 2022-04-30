And “mercy” in the Sudanese dialect means mercy that comes to the dead and even the living reap the fruits of this mercy, as compassion, visiting and the beautiful friendship between them, and children enjoy playing and frolic until late hours of the night.

The Night of Mercy is distinguished by its distinct dishes. This makes breakfast different from the rest of the days. Most families resort to making what is known as the “fattah” dish, which is bread sprinkled with soup and covered with meat and rice.

The dish of mercy is not limited to the home and those invited to it; Rather, families are keen to distribute a number of dishes in the streets, mosques, Quranic schools, refugee homes and hospitals.

Often those invited to the “mercy” gather in large tables in the streets and the outer courtyards of the houses to ensure the participation of the largest possible number of passers-by.

Usually, children are the stars of that night. They are the ones most concerned with the table of “mercy,” as they move from one house to another, beating drums and chanting poignant heritage songs and praying for mercy for the dead and long life for mothers and grandmothers table makers.

Researcher Abu Aqla Idris told “Sky News Arabia” that “mercy is a manifestation of solidarity and righteousness in Sudanese society.”