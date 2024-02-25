The artifact that will be auctioned in Newcastle upon Tyne on Thursday belongs to the most tragically famous gun in the history of rock: in fact, the object of the auction will be a bullet fired from the revolver used for the murder of John Lennon, which took place in New York. 8 December 1980 in front of the Dakota Building. The find will be sold through the Anderson and Garland auction house by the family of Brian Taylor, a British policeman who served in the Northumbrian forces and who in 1984, during a visit to the New York police department, had permission to fire the gun that killed Lennon.

The basis for the unusual attitude of the New York police was the fact that Taylor had come under fire during his visit to the metropolis and to 'apologize' for the incident the NYPD officials took him to a small museum where the famous gun was kept. There Taylor was allowed to fire a few shots and one of the bullets was collected and given to the English policeman who, once home, framed the find. The frame includes a photograph of Taylor in uniform holding the gun that killed the Beatle.

According to initial estimates, the bullet could bring in up to 2,000 pounds (around 2,250 euros). Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, is 68 years old and serving a life sentence.​