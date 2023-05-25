The winger Andrés Salazar and the striker Yaser Asprilla were the most outstanding players of the Colombian National Team in the 2-1 victory against Japan, with which they secured qualification

Goalkeeper Luis Marquines and striker Tomás Ángel, author of the winning goal, also had a good performance. This is the personal balance:

Luis Marquines: In Japan’s goal, the defense did not support it. He was key in the last minutes. seven points.

Edwin Ocampo: He was in doubt for a blow before the game. He cost him when he was attacked. Six.

Kevin Mantilla: with some inaccuracies at the start, but safe in general terms. Six.

Fernando Álvarez: He had to work a lot in the last few minutes. payer. Seven.

Andrés Salazar: in attack, one of the figures of the party. He participated in both goals. Seven.

Figures of Andrés Salazar against Japan

Gustavo Gate: a fighter. Very contained in the first stage, he got loose in the second and was key in the second goal. Seven.

Jhojan Torres: he committed a childish penalty that almost cost Colombia a tie. Five.

Daniel Luna: He played on the left wing, with ambition, but without precision. he only played the first half. Five.

Óscar Cortés: He went from less to more and he looked much better when they threw him to the left. He left exhausted. Six.

Yaser Asprilla: another of the figures of Colombia. He scored the partial equalizer and was much more collective. Seven.

Yaser Asprilla figures against Japan

Jorge Cabezas: still not in the game. He lost a lot of balls and didn’t have a shot in 45 minutes. Four.

The changes of Colombia against Japan

Thomas Angel: entered for Cabezas (1 ST). He responded with the winning goal and with a lot of participation. Seven.

Alexis Castillo Manyoma: replaced Luna (1 ST). He was somewhat intermittent, but very precise in the game and he also tested the goal. Six.

Juan Andrés Castilla: entered through Cortés (25 ST). He had more defensive than offensive responsibilities. Unrated.

Devan Tanton: replaced Ocampo (41 ST). He came in to adjust marks when Japan came crashing down. Unrated.

Jhon Vélez: entered through Puerta (41 ST), when he left exhausted. Unrated.

SPORTS

More sports news