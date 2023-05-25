Sometimes nicknamed the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, turner won six of his eight Grammy Awards in the 1980s. During that decade, he managed to place a dozen songs in the Top 40, including “Typical Male“, “The Best“, “Private Dancer” and “Better Be Good to Me“. His 1988 show in Rio de Janeiro drew 180,000 people, which is still one of the largest concert audiences for a single artist.

Then, turner She had been released from her marriage to guitarist Ike Turner for ten years.

The superstar has been candid about the abuse she suffered from her ex-husband during their marriage and musical partnership in the 1960s and ’70s. She described black eyes, split lips, a broken jaw and other injuries that repeatedly sent her to the emergency room.

“The story of Tub It is not that of a victim, but that of an incredible triumph”, wrote the singer Janet Jackson about turnerin a Rolling Stone issue that ranked her number 63 on the list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. “She has become an international sensation, a powerful and elegant one,” Jackson said.

In 1985, turner it put a fictional spin on his reputation as a survivor. She played the ruthless leader of a nuclear wasteland outpost, starring opposite Mel Gibson in the third installment of the franchise. Mad Max“Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome“.

Most of the hit songs of turner they were written by others, but she animated them with a voice that New York Times music critic Jon Pareles described as “one of pop’s most peculiar instruments”.

“It seems to have three levels, with a nasal low register, a howling, cutting midrange, and a high register so startlingly clear it sounds like falsetto,” Pareles wrote in a 1987 concert review.

She was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in the rural community of Nutbush, Tennessee, which she described in her 1973 song “Nutbush City Limits” as a “quiet little community, a one-horse town.”

According to the singer’s 2018 memoir “My Love Story,” her father worked as a foreman on a farm and her mother abandoned the family when the singer was 11 years old. As a teenager, she moved to St. Louis to join her mother.

Ike Turner discovered her when she was 17, when she took up the microphone to sing at his club show in St. Louis in 1957. The bandleader later recorded a hit song, “A Fool In Love“, with his protégé and gave him the stage name Tina Turnerbefore the two got married in Tijuana, Mexico. Tub used his powerful voice and intensely rehearsed dance routines as the lead vocalist in a group called Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

He collaborated with rock royalty, including The Who and phil spectorin the 1960s and 1970s, and appeared on the cover of the second issue of Rolling Stone magazine in 1967. Ike and Tina Turner they jumped between record labels, and much of their commercial success was due to a hectic touring schedule. His biggest hit was a cover of the song “Proud Mary” of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

turner She left her husband one night in 1976 during a tour stop in Dallas, after he hit her during a car ride and she hit back, according to her autobiography. His divorce from her was finalized in 1978. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame included Ike and Tina Turner in 1991, calling them “one of the most formidable live acts ever.” Ike Turner passed away in 2007.

In 1985, turner she met German music executive Erwin Bach, who became her long-term partner, and in 1988 she moved to London, beginning a multi-decade residency in Europe. She released two studio albums in the 1990s that were successful, especially in Europe, she recorded the title song for the 1995 James Bond film “GoldenEye” and went on a successful world tour in 2008 and 2009.

After that, he retired from show business. She married Bach, she renounced her US citizenship and became a citizen of Switzerland.

He battled various health issues after retiring and in 2018 faced a family tragedy when his eldest son, Craig, took his own life at age 59 in Los Angeles. Her youngest son, Ronnie, passed away in December 2022.

His name continues to attract audiences years after his retirement. The musical show “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical“, with Adrienne Warren initially portraying the life of the star, was a hit first in London’s West End in 2018 and then on Broadway, and is still performed today. And in 2021, HBO released a documentary about his life, “Tub“.

He is survived by Bach and two of Ike’s adopted sons.