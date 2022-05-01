The winners of the raffle

ONCE weekend Today, Saturday, April 30, 2022, they are the ones with the main number 65036. From THE TRUTH you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Bets.

With these five figures of the ONCE Sueldazo prize, the lucky ones will have 20,000 euros in their pocket. Also, if you got the series right

009 he will receive a bonus of 300,000 euros, which is added to a payment of 5,000 euros over 20 years. A guaranteed monthly salary that many people seek to have a more comfortable life without any economic problem.

PREVIOUS DRAWS OF THE ELEVEN

On the other hand,

completions here are also rewarded. With the last four figures you can win 200 euros, with the last three 30 euros and with the final two 4 euros.

while with the

refund you earn 2 euros. In this draw, four additional prizes are also distributed that have fallen on the following numbers: 02043, series 047; 16302, 010 series; 77739, series 053; 80026, series 052. With the success of the five figures from the second to the fifth extraction you get 400 euros. In the event that you get the number and series of the second to the fifth extraction correct, the prize amounts to a payment of 2,000 euros per month for 10 years.

The prize payment



ONCE, which is an institution with more than 75 years behind it, distributes the Sueldazo every weekend. If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can

cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. coupons

expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase has been made by the

via online at ONCE Games. Once the draw is over, you will be sent an email to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be borne in mind that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

