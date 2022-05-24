Anfield came to think that Aston Villa had achieved the draw, but it was just a rumour. Liverpool did his job late, but he did it, beating Wolverhampton to move closer to conquest of the Premier League. The Reds came from behind, but so did Manchester City, leaving the title at the Etihad.

One of the protagonists of the afternoon was Mo Salah. The Egyptian celebrated his goal believing it was definitive for the title, but everything went wrong with the result in Manchester. The party was canceled at Anfield, the four of four remained in aspiration for a new season and, on top of that, he took two bittersweet trophies home: the best assistant and the top scorer of the season.

After this heavy blow, Liverpool has the game of the year left: the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28. Precisely, Salah himself has wanted to focus attention from the first moment. Even from the lawn of the Estadio de la Cerámica, the striker asked Real Madrid and, through a comeback, his wish came true.

Now, after the defeat, Salah wanted to show his ambition and also that of the Liverpool dressing room. The defeat hurts, but it does not alter the plan to win the seventh European Cup for the Reds. “This is not over yet,” the attacker wrote on his Twitter account, warning all those who believe they are going to surrender in the Paris final. Liverpool have been hit hard, but are far from finished.

Liverpool’s 11 is experiencing a remarkable season as a network. Although the Premier escaped him at the last moment, his 23 goals make him the top scorer in the competition. This also added to his record FA Cup and Carabao Cup and He hopes to lift his second Champions League to crown with a great title a campaign of 31 goals and 15 assists, the one that has given the most goal passes of his entire career.