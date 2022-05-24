A medical source, in connection with the “Sky News Arabia” website, revealed that the inventory of monkeys in Jamaâ El Fna Square by the local authorities and the competent veterinary services indicated that there are 36 monkeys (male and female) who benefit annually from vaccination against “rabies”.

The source added that the local authorities in Jamaâ El Fna Square spoke to all monkey tamers in order to find out their respect for the monkey vaccination process or protocol, and the interests of the monkeys were safe and healthy, and examined the animals subject to vaccination.

One of the monkey tamers indicated in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that he was certain that the monkeys of Djemaa El-Fna would be free of monkeypox, because they are subjected annually to vaccination that is carried out by the Collective Health Preservation Office of the Collective Council of Marrakech, or by a veterinarian in the Association Animal welfare and nature conservation.

These tamers call the monkeys names that bear local and foreign nicknames and names, such as “Charlie”, “The Flyer”, “Al-Shaabih”, “Marco” and “Al-Khanfuss”, but they are trained monkeys that foreign tourists enjoy presenting distinguished artistic performances in the middle of a historical square famous for attracting thousands of people. Visitors, who prefer to pet the monkeys and take memorial photos with them.

For her part, Omaima Al-Fan, an expert in health and the environment, said, in connection with the “Sky News Arabia” website, that the process of inventorying and counting the monkeys that are active in the rings of Jamaâ El Fna Square is an important initiative aimed at protecting local and foreign visitors, noting that this procedure would The health authorities shall compel all sellers and tamers of monkeys, snakes and other animals to take precautions, caution and adhere to all preventive measures to limit the spread of infection.

Al-Fan indicated that “what is required today is adherence to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, knowing that the virus has spread in many countries, including the emergence of suspected cases in Morocco, and citizens’ recklessness with the disease would pose a threat to the health system.”

For his part, Professor Abdallah Bado, a specialist in immunology at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Casablanca, revealed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that monkeypox is clinically low-risk, and that the causative agent is the monkey virus that belongs to the “Orthopoxvirus” family. .

Bado explained that the transmission of monkeypox to humans is only through close contact with an infected person or animal or with materials contaminated with the virus, and therefore it is transmitted from one person to another through close contact with body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials used by an infected person, such as bedding and clothing. and utensils.

As for treatment, the immunologist explained that the treatment of monkeypox mainly concerns the symptoms, but in a more severe case, an antiviral treatment can be given, which is “Ticoformat”.

Badou stressed that the infected person must respect the period of sanitary isolation throughout the illness, until the rash disappears in a period of three weeks.

It is worth noting that the competent authorities and interests in various Moroccan regions began counting monkeys and subjecting them to veterinary control. .

The competent authorities have taken the necessary precautions at the airports, ports and land ports, with the aim of fortifying the Kingdom’s border crossings and preventing the infiltration of the virus, as members of the Moroccan community are expected to arrive in Morocco starting from next June 15, when the transit process takes place through ports and airports.