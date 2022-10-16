After serious attempts from both sides, Mohamed Salah was able to decipher the stubborn Manchester City code, when he received a ball passing through the stadium from goalkeeper Alison Becker to be unique to the City goal and deposited it in the net in the 76th minute.

The Reds managed, through a strong defense, to disrupt the effectiveness of Halland, who swept the English Premier League teams, and was the top scorer with 15 goals.

Thus, Salah scored his ninth goal against Manchester City during his career in the English Premier League.

The match witnessed great excitement, especially in the second half, and Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp received a red card towards the end for protesting that Salah had not been charged with a foul.

Liverpool won its first victory in four games, and its tally became 13 points and became eighth, while City’s balance froze at 23 points, after its first loss this season, in second place, four points behind leaders Arsenal.