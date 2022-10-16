The Real Unión de Irún, who played with one less for twenty-six minutes and hit the ball on the post on the last play, revealed the serious shortcomings in the areas
This time there was no happy ending, despite the fact that Murcia had everything going for them to win their second game at home. But Mario Simón’s team was clumsy in attack, scarcely creative near the rival area and extremely predictable. The grana team seems to have lost its identity, perhaps because of the many changes it makes every week
