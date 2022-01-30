Direct

The African Cup has already defined its semifinals after the celebration of the quarters this weekend. Burkina Faso, the great revelation of the tournament after defeating Tunisia (1-0), will face Senegal, which ended the dream of Equatorial Guinea (3-1), in the first of the semifinals. In the second, Cameroon and Egypt will face each other. The Egyptians, guided by a great Salah, came from behind to knock out Morocco (2-1), another favorite. Cameroon, meanwhile, had defeated Gambia in the quarterfinals on Saturday (0-2).

two Mohamed Abou Gabal, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, Omar Kamal, Hegazy (Trezeguet, min. 45), Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ayman Ashraf (Mahmoud Alaa, min. 90), Amr El Soleya, Mohamed Elneny, Mostafa Mohamed (Ramadan Sobhy, min. 110), Salah (Marwan Hamdy, min. 122) and Omar Marmoush (Ahmed Sayed, min. 79) one Bono, Naif Aguerd, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Adam Masina, Selim Amallah (Imran Louza, min. 85), Aymane Barkok (Zakaria Aboukhal, min. 103), Sofyan Amrabat, Sofiane Boufal (Soufiane Rahimi, min. 65), Munir (Tarik Tissoudali, min. 109) and En-Nesyri (Ryan Mmaee, min. 85) goals 0-1 min. 6: Sofiane Boufal. 1-1 min. 52: Salah. 2-1 min. 99: Trezeguet. Yellow cards Omar Kamal (min. 24), Selim Amallah (min. 33), Achraf Hakimi (min. 77), Mostafa Mohamed (min. 77), Ayman Ashraf (min. 79) and Mohamed Abdelmonem (min. 105) See also "Maria 2.0" makes Benedict XVI. more serious allegations

Equatorial Guinea fell with honor to a great team from Senegal, who tried to make a difference quickly. The explosiveness of the Senegalese team prevailed in the first half. Liverpool striker Mané spearheaded Senegal’s attack and delivered a formidable pass to Diedhoiu, who made it 1-0 after 28 minutes. Senegal was able to score a few more goals in the first half, from which Equatorial Guinea escaped alive. The only Spanish-speaking team in the tournament stood up and tied after 57 minutes through Buyla, a Nàstic player from Primera RFEF. They were moments in which a monumental surprise was in sight, until Kouyaté took advantage of a mistake by defender Akapo, from Cádiz, who cleared towards his goal. Kouyaté got ahead of Owono, Alavés goalkeeper, and made it 2-1. The goal left the soccer players of Equatorial Guinea very touched. Ismael Sarr made it 3-1 and made the semi-final impossible for the Guinean team.

Equatorial Guinea has had an excellent tournament, reaching the quarterfinals against all odds and with a cast of players that do not appear in the main teams.

Goalkeeper Bono, and strikers Munir and En-Nesyri, all three from Sevilla, were starters in Morocco’s quarterfinal match against Egypt. A very even and very rough match, between two of the best teams in the draw, which had to be decided in extra time. Morocco started scoring early, after seven minutes, when Boufal converted a penalty after the referee was warned by the VAR. Little by little, Egypt, a very competitive team, took control of the clash. Goalkeeper Bono saved the Moroccans twice, who nevertheless went into the break with an advantage on the scoreboard.

Egypt equalized early in the 53rd minute when Salah sent Bono’s clearance into the back of the net. The Liverpool striker was a real nuisance for Morocco, which, however, recovered in the final stretch of the match. The central Aguerd had the tie in his head, but the shot hit the crossbar with all favor. The clash came to an end with numerous disputes and clashes between players from both teams.

Egypt was better in extra time. Salah took advantage of a long ball to appear in the Moroccan area and give the pass of death to his teammate Trezeguet, who made it 2-1 behind an empty goal. Morocco tried without order. His football was very messy and he failed to disturb the goal of Sobhi, Egypt’s substitute goalkeeper, who came out in extra time due to the injury of the starter, Gabaski. With this elimination, Bono, Munir and En-Nesyri will now be at the disposal of their coach, Julen Lopetegui, for the sevillistas’ next league match against Osasuna next Saturday in Pamplona (9:00 pm). Egypt ended a 31-match unbeaten streak for the Moroccan side.

A goal from Dango Ouattara was enough for Burkina Faso against Tunisia. In this way, the selection of the African Sahel qualified for its fourth semifinals of an Africa Cup. Ouattara was expelled for attacking a rival and will not be in the semifinal duel. Cameroon, host and one of the favorites for the final victory, ended Gambia’s dream (0-2) with two goals from Ekambi, one of their best players and a member of Lyon.

